Cornichon Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $695,579.45 and $2,324.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.01424332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

