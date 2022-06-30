Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

