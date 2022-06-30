Cortex (CTXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.57 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.49 million and $13.57 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,927.51 or 0.99920384 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009441 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.
About Cortex
According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “
Buying and Selling Cortex
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars.
