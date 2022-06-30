Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $7.08 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00037519 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $303.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,855.23 or 0.99922114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00025126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001124 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.