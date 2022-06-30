Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,419 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.