Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $56.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Covestro from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.50 ($62.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Covestro from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.
Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covestro (COVTY)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.