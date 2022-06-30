Cowen Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $39.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.74. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,570. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransMedics Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $10,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.