CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 23,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

