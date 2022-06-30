Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

