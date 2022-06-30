Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXPF remained flat at $$9.58 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Nexi has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

