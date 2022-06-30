Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXPF remained flat at $$9.58 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Nexi has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

