Credit Suisse Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

