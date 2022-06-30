Crestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

