Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

