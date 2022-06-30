Critical Analysis: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -191.70% -137.40% -72.72% NuVasive -3.23% 11.85% 4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 237.34%. NuVasive has a consensus price target of $63.78, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than NuVasive.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 2.15 -$6.66 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.28 -$64.09 million ($0.75) -66.64

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

