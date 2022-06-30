Critical Review: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 324.31%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Mitsubishi Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.71 $1.38 billion $1.03 14.36

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.44% 6.91% 2.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Offerpad Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

