Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CRT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 111,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

