Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.06 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.06 ($0.33). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.86.
About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)
