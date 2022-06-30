Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.06 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.06 ($0.33). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.86.

Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

