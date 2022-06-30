CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.90. 105,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -214.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.30. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

