Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.86. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 22,202 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

