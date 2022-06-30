CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 22%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 79,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 100,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Raymond James cut CubicFarm Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. Research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.