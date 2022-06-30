Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Thursday. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

