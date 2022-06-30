CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

