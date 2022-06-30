CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.