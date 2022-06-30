CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.09

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.09 and traded as low as $36.59. CyberOptics shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 49,673 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

