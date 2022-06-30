Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.45 or 0.00163570 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $879,085.97 and approximately $13,431.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005633 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00576166 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005436 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

