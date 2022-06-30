Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.19. 23,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.