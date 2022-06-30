Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.
Danaher Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.