DAO Maker Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00006268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $87.76 million and $2.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00187868 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.01559566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00099134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

