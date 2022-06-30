Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 59,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 381.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.