Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 3.8%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.48 and last traded at $153.48. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

DUAVF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($170.21) to €198.00 ($210.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.71.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

