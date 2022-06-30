Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00187868 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.01559566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00099134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.