DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $5.50 million and $76,356.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.24 or 0.01809458 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00190729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015972 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

