Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $300.65 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

