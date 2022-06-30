DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Tops $363,371.69

DeHive (DHV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. DeHive has a market cap of $363,371.69 and $28,289.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

