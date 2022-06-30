Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

