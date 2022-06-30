DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 61845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.