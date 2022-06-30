DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.10

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 61845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.