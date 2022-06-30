Dent Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $82.52 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

