Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 667,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,302. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

