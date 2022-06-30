DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Update

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a growth of 293.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. 43,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,207,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

