Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

