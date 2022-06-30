Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.
About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)
See Also
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.