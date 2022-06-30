Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 75.4% in June

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 192,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Digipath Company Profile
