Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 75.4% in June

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 192,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.