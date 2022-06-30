Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

DLR opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

