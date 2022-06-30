Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $10,455.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00130265 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000504 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

