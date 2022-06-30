Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.