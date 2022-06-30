Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $808,598.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.33 or 1.00027538 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00170238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 771,652,773 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

