DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 103.8% in June

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,434. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 230,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

