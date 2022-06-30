DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 103.8% in June

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,434. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
