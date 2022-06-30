Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Richard Lampen Acquires 10,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,016,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,767,023.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 5.64 per share, with a total value of 28,200.00.

Shares of DOUG traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 4.79. 267,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,615. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.57 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 5.48.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.09 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 302.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

