Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

