e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 10,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 494,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.