E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EONGY stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,086. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

EONGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

