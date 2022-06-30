Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.42

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and traded as low as $11.74. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 243,342 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $486.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

