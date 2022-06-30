Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

